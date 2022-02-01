Fred Wayne Alexander, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital at the age of 78.
Mr. Alexander was born in Winchester Springs to the late John V. Alexander and Ora Weaver Alexander. He served his country proudly in the United States Army for 31 years and went on to work as a store keeper for AEDC. Mr. Alexander was also a member of Center Grove Baptist Church for over 50 years where he led singing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Betty Jane Alexander, Marie Cowie, and Juanita Hunter.
He is survived by his wife, Jeannie Alexander; three sons, Tracy W. (Laila) Alexander, Greg (Jada) Alexander, and Seth Alexander; one brother, Bob (Betty) Alexander; one sister, Johnnie Alexander; grandchildren, Nick Mabe, Noah (Tiffany) Alexander, John Alexander, Austin (Ashley) Alexander, Grey (Maegan) Alexander, and Owen Alexander; and great-grandchildren, Josh, Matias, Rhett, Reece, and Ridge.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 3 at 11 a.m. in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Wallace Rowland officiating. Burial will follow at Little Hurricane Cemetery in Franklin County. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either the American Legion Post 43, 109 NW Atlantic Street, Tullahoma, TN 37388 or the VFW Post 10904, 130 Shelton Road, Manchester, TN 37355.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 2, 2022