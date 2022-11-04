A celebration of life for Ms. Freda Darlene Kneipp, 68, of Manchester, was held on Friday, Nov. 4 at Tullahoma Funeral Home.
Ms. Kneipp passed from this life on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Life Care Center in Tullahoma.
Freda was born in Sewanee on Oct. 10, 1954, the daughter of the late Ernest and Sarah Latham. Freda enjoyed reading horror novels, and Stephen King and Clive Barker were two of her favorite authors. She also enjoyed watching horror movies and TV shows. Freda was an amazing cook, and she enjoyed crocheting. She loved taking trips to the beach and was fond of cats. Freda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Freda is also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Iris Nunley; two brothers, Milford and Jerry Latham. She is survived by her beloved husband, Robert Dickerson; daughter, Dorothy Lamb (Timothy); brother, Joe Latham; grandchildren, Kyle Benson (Heather), Destiny Benson (Andrew), and Tori Nunley (Christopher); great-grandchildren, Juniper Benson, River Nunley, Nash Nunley, Asher Lamb, Jaylon Lamb, and Dabria Betz; her cat, Scamp.
Tullahoma Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 6. 2022
