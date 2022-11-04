A celebration of life for Ms. Freda Darlene Kneipp, 68, of Manchester, was held on Friday, Nov. 4 at Tullahoma Funeral Home.

Ms. Kneipp passed from this life on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Life Care Center in Tullahoma.

To send flowers to the family of Freda Kneipp, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.