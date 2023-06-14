Barnes.jpg

Freddie Gene Barnes, Sr., left this world early this morning of Saturday, June 10, 2023. He was born in Fudgeround on July 17, 1948. He would have been 75 years old.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Mattie Flossie Elizabeth Gilley Barnes; father, John Thurman Barnes; siblings, Beauman Barnes, Noreen Barnes West, W.C. Barnes, Richard Barnes; two infant siblings, Juanita and Baby Barnes; granddaughter, Destinee Nicole Barnes.

