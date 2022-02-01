Frederick "Fred" Irwin Battles, 73, of Tullahoma passed from this life on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on Feb. 26, 1948, to the late James Monroe Battles, Jr. and Mary Francis Whitworth Battles in Winchester, Tennessee. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one sister, Francis Iwilla Battles.
He was employed as a Manager for Test Integration Group at Arnold Engineering Development Center for 40+ years until his retirement. During his tenure at AEDC, he was awarded "Employee of the Year.” He was a devoted member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Tullahoma where he served as a Lector, Altar Server Trainer, and Girls' basketball coach. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, bowling and supporting Lady Vols Basketball. In addition, he was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Masonic Lodge and also served as a Shriner.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Margaret Rowe Battles; children, Brian (Susan) Battles, Tiffany Battles, Kandis (Montrell) Eddins, and Erica Thompson; grandchildren, Brianna, Derrick (Nicole), Nathan, Torey, Devyn, and Tylon; great-grandson, Watson; sisters, Gayle Battles, Marilyn Martin, Patricia (Maurice) Taylor, Althea (Vincent) Phillips; brothers, George Battles, James (Meera) Battles III; treasured honorary sister, Ernestine Sanders; brothers-in-law, James Rowe and Richard (Alice) Rowe; sisters-in-law, Annie Childress and Juanita Rowe; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other friends.
A Memorial Mass was held Jan. 31 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Tullahoma with Father Stephen Klasek, officiating. Burial followed at Franklin Memorial Gardens in Winchester.
J.A. Welton & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 2, 2022