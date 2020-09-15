Frederick Leypold Maguire III, passed this life on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at his home at the age of 98.
Fred was born to the late Frederick and Juanita Alvarez Maguire on April 18, 1922, in Brooklyn, New York. Before enlisting in the Air Corp, Fred worked for the Sperry Company in Brooklyn, manufacturing gyroscopes for the war. He was a Staff Sergeant stationed at Randolph Airfield and worked on the B-29 Superfortress. After the war Fred was an Account Executive for Batton, Barton, Durstine, and Osborn, and finished his career in advertising with Patterson Publishing Company after 25 years of service. On September 9th, 1954,
Fred married Suzanne Schroeter, and they happily celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary last year. Throughout their years together they lived in New York, Ohio, Florida, and finally Tennessee. He never tired of driving the beautiful countryside admiring God’s creation at every turn, and was so grateful for the friendships he made here. In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his wife Suzanne, and his daughter, G.A. Maguire.
He is survived by his son Rick, (Cleveland, Ohio), daughter Alexandra (Alex) Engler and her husband Alex of Normandy. He is also survived by four grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and Dylan his devoted yellow lab.
Fred was an avid reader, an incredible story / joke teller, serious golf player, and had a strong faith. He loved his God, his family, and his country. He was a true patriot. Fred never met a stranger. He was a good man with a big heart and will be truly missed. There will be a private family service held at a later date.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 16, 2020