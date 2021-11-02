Freida Mae Reedus, 68, of Decherd, took flight with the angels and went to her heavenly home on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.  A native of Franklin County, she was born on Jan. 24, 1953, to the late L. Junior Stovall and Dorothy Lee Taylor. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home.  Funeral Services will follow at 1 p.m. in the Moore-Cortner Chapel. Interment will be at Paynes Cemetery. Special thanks to Avalon Hospice and the nurses Sarah and Anna.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Nov. 3, 2021

Service information

Nov 6
Visitation
Saturday, November 6, 2021
11:00AM-1:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Nov 6
Funeral Service
Saturday, November 6, 2021
1:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
