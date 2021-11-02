Freida Mae Reedus, 68, of Decherd, took flight with the angels and went to her heavenly home on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. A native of Franklin County, she was born on Jan. 24, 1953, to the late L. Junior Stovall and Dorothy Lee Taylor. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 1 p.m. in the Moore-Cortner Chapel. Interment will be at Paynes Cemetery. Special thanks to Avalon Hospice and the nurses Sarah and Anna.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 3, 2021