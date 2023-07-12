Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Freida Rose Harrison Anderson of Tullahoma was born Feb. 17, 1935 to James Rivers Harrison and Mary Sue Crabtree Harrison in Athens, Alabama. She was raised in a close-knit family—the youngest of four children. Her father came home at lunchtime for an almost daily game of dominoes, and this theme wove throughout her life as her favorite thing on earth was quality time spent with family in friendly competition.
She met John Alexander Anderson Jr., the love of her life, at 14. Their love story seems straight from the movies as his decorated military career meant lots of letters, long distance phone calls, a honeymoon cottage at the beach, and residences all over the globe. Their two children, John and Susan, were the apple of their eyes—both of whom were also raised to love family game time!
After Colonel John’s military retirement, the family settled in Tullahoma; where they enjoyed building their dream home on a beautiful hill in the woods, fishing the lake, gardening, ministering at church, directing bridge clubs, and being close enough to Athens for Sunday afternoon card games with the family back home.
Freida’s last days were lived like the rest of her life. She always kept a beach bag packed in the closet and at the ready, and just two weeks before her passing she dipped her toes in the surf one last time. She regaled her grandkids with stories of her first trip to the beach as a girl from Athens, Alabama with her then boyfriend John; and ate fried oysters to her heart’s content. Two days before her passing she played her last game of bridge with her middle grandson—punctuated with her fierce competitive nature which had not waned one bit. Lastly, her passing comes only ten weeks after that of her John. She was ready to be with her Savior and to be reunited with the love of her life—whom she missed deeply.
Freida is preceded in death by her parents (James and Mary Sue Harrison), two sisters and a brother (June Powell, Billie Joe Wood, and James Harrison Jr.), her daughter (Susan Pitto), and her husband of nearly 69 years (Col. John A. Anderson Jr). She is survived by her son Dr. John A. Anderson III (Sandy), twelve grandchildren, and six greatgrandchildren.
She loved the Lord and lived a truly remarkable life. Her spunky, fun-loving spirit will be missed beyond comprehension.
Visitation is Wednesday July 12 from 5-8 p.m. at Tullahoma Funeral Home. The immediate family will share a graveside service at Rose Hill Cemetery at 11am Thursday July 13.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Gideons International. www. gideons.org/donate.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.