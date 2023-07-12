anderson.jpg

Freida Rose Harrison Anderson of Tullahoma was born Feb. 17, 1935 to James Rivers Harrison and Mary Sue Crabtree Harrison in Athens, Alabama. She was raised in a close-knit family—the youngest of four children. Her father came home at lunchtime for an almost daily game of dominoes, and this theme wove throughout her life as her favorite thing on earth was quality time spent with family in friendly competition.

She met John Alexander Anderson Jr., the love of her life, at 14. Their love story seems straight from the movies as his decorated military career meant lots of letters, long distance phone calls, a honeymoon cottage at the beach, and residences all over the globe. Their two children, John and Susan, were the apple of their eyes—both of whom were also raised to love family game time!

