Funeral services G.W Price, 87, of Tullahoma, will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Tullahoma Funeral Home with Mark Turner officiating. Burial will follow in Concord Cemetery. The family will receive on Wednesday, April 21 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Mr. Price passed from this life on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at NHC of Tullahoma.
G.W was born on Jan. 16, 1934 to the late Charlie and Nancy Price. Before retiring Charlie was a Security Guard. He was a lifelong member of Pentecostal Church of Jesus in Winchester Springs. In his spare time, he enjoyed going to Scottsboro for trade day, running coonhounds, and playing cards. G.W was a morning person where he enjoyed singing every morning.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Price; three children, Bobby Price, George Price, and Linda Lemons; two sisters, Opal Alcoer and Elsie Grant. He is survived by two sisters, Mary Anthony and Doris Kasinger (Lenzie); seven grandchildren, David Price, Lynn Price, Lois Stevens (Bud), Bobby Jo Price, Joseph Price, Tina Price, and Melissa Price; six great grandchildren, Steven Price, Alexzander Price, Dakota Price (Chelsea), Marie Stevens, April Stevens, and Gabriella Price; Several nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – April 21, 2021