Gabino “Beano” Medrano, Jr., of Estill Springs, passed this life on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System in Winchester at the age of 49.
Mr. Medrano was born in Harvey, Illinois to the late Gabino Medrano, Sr. and June Armstrong Medrano who survives and worked during his life as a dry wall hanger. He is survived by his mother, June Medrano; three children, Gabino Medrano, III, Skylin Medrano, and Payton Medrano; three grandchildren, Xahvier, Krash, and Mali-khi; and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 20 at Kilgore Funeral Home from noon to 3 p.m. with a graveside service to immediately follow at 4 p.m. at New Center Grove Cemetery in Estill Springs with Byron Lawrence officiating.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – June 20, 2021