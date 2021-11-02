Gai Thi Hawkins, 74, of Lynchburg loving wife of Wayne Hawkins and mother of two children passed from this life on Nov. 1, 2021.
Gai was born in Binh Tran, Vietnam to Van Dong Nguyen and Thi Thi Nguyen on Jan. 2, 1947. Local visitation was held Tuesday at Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home in Lynchburg. Visitation will also be held from 1 p.m. to 1:50 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4 at Ivie Funeral Home with funeral services following at 2 p.m. from the chapel with Rev. Gerald McGaha officiating. Interment will follow at Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Murphy, N.C.
Jennings – Moore – Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of local arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 3, 2021