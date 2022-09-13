Gail Louisa Sharbaugh LaBar

Gail Louisa Sharbaugh LaBar passed from this life into the arms of the Lord on Sept. 8, 2022. 

Gail was new to Tullahoma, having been born and raised in East Stroudsburg, PA and later in life having lived on the Mississippi Gulf Coast where she raised her family and then the Chattanooga area.  Gail was the loving mother of two boys born 22 months apart. Having been trained as a telephone switchboard operator after graduating from Stroudsburg High School in 1960, she became a stay-at-home mom until returning to the workforce after her sons were grown.

