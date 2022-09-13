Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Gail Louisa Sharbaugh LaBar passed from this life into the arms of the Lord on Sept. 8, 2022.
Gail was new to Tullahoma, having been born and raised in East Stroudsburg, PA and later in life having lived on the Mississippi Gulf Coast where she raised her family and then the Chattanooga area. Gail was the loving mother of two boys born 22 months apart. Having been trained as a telephone switchboard operator after graduating from Stroudsburg High School in 1960, she became a stay-at-home mom until returning to the workforce after her sons were grown.
Gail worked a variety of jobs from morning prep at Sonic, to all nights at numerous Golden Gallons, to Regal Theaters and Wal-Mart. All of these she did without complaint to earn a living. She lived for her boys and her fur babies after retiring due to disability in her 70s. She loved to sit on her deck with her dogs (feeding them cheese whiz and peanut butter to spoil them). She was preceded in death by her son, Jason LaBar of Chattanooga and her parents, John Bernard Sharbaugh (a WWII Navy veteran who served in the Pacific on a heavy oil tanker) and Beulah Sharbaugh, who were united in marriage for over 60 years, as well as her beloved father and son frenchies, Jean Luc and Piggy, her guardians and protectors.
She is survived by her son, John R LaBar, of Tullahoma, her younger sister, Pamela Thompson (Lin) of Houlton, ME, we well as nieces, Meghann, Ellen (Scott), and Beth of Maine, and Dianna Gonzalez (David) of Albuquerque, N.M, as great nieces and nephews. A devout Christian, Gail joins her Lord and Savior freed from the ravages of Alzheimer’s and dementia. A fighter to the end, she survived the pandemic and over half a year is constant pain waiting for a custom titanium hip, several bouts with COVID and numerous trips to the ICU where she was not predicted to survive. Her ashes and those of her son, Jason, will be taken home to be reunited and interred with her parents in East Stroudsburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Alzheimer’s Tennessee, Inc., South Central TN, 309 N Jackson St Ste 1, Tullahoma, TN 37388.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
