Garry Hugh Hale, 75, of Tullahoma departed this life on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Tennova Healthcare in Tullahoma following an extended illness.
Mr. Hale was born in Tullahoma to the late Hugh Ernest Hale and Bertrez Dendy Hale on June 15, 1944. He last attended the Friendship Baptist Church in Lynchburg. Mr. Hale was employed for approximately 16 years at Coke a Cola Bottling in Tullahoma. He was later employed at Modern Way Rentals in Shelbyville before becoming disabled. Mr. Hale had several hobbies including hunting, fishing and visiting historical Civil War Battlefields. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and old westerns on T.V. He loved nothing more than camping with his family which he did every weekend possible. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Hale was preceded in death by his brothers, Bobby Hale and James Ernest Hale.
Mr. Hale is survived by his wife, Elsie Hale of Tullahoma; son, Mark Hale and wife, Tracey of Lynchburg; daughter, Kelley Carter and husband, Chris of Wartrace; four grandchildren; Ashley Hale of Murfreesboro and Tyler Hale of Lynchburg, Chase McCormick and Kevan McCormick of Wartrace, two sisters; Barbara Smith and husband, Bobby of Lawrenceville, Ga., Ann Massenburg of South Carolina.
Services for Mr. Hale will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in the Chapel of Grant Funeral Services with Pastor Jeremy Wells, officiating. Visitation for Mr. Hale will be held on Wednesday, from 11 a.m. until time of service. Interment will follow in the Smith Chapel Cemetery in Lynchburg.
Grant Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – May 27, 2020