Gary Leon Taylor Jr., 43, of Winchester, passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021. He was born in Tullahoma on February 17, 1978 to Dorothy Joyce Bloom Harwell and the late Gary Leon Taylor Sr. Gary was formerly employed as a Brick mason with Jim Jernigan and at CST. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 17 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with the funeral service following at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Minister Roger Beckler officiating. Interment will be held at Taylor Cemetery with Eddy Ray Taylor, Patrick Harwell, Thomas Bloom, Mike Beckler, Stephen Beckler, and Zachary Conkey serving as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions to please be made by contacting Moore-Cortner Funeral Home.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – July 18, 2021