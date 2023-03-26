Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Gary Neal Cunningham, 62, of Manchester passed from this life on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at his residence.
Mr. Cunningham was born in Honolulu, Hawaii to his surviving father Harold Dean Cunningham and mother Docia Frances Green who preceded him in death. He was a mechanic at AEDC and was a member of the Hillsboro Masonic Lodge #382, Manchester Chapter 339, Order of the Eastern Star. Mr. Cunningham had a servant’s heart and loved giving of his time serving with the Masonic lodge. He loved helping people in need and never sought attention for it, always wanting to be anonymous in his giving. Mr. Cunningham loved his family fiercely. He was also a biker and loved Harley Davidson motorcycles. Mr. Cunningham is survived by his father, Harold Cunningham and step-mother, Jeanne Cunningham; brothers, Larry Cunningham and James (Robin) Cunningham; sisters, Laura (Scott) Moscati and Deborah (Ryan) Camardelle; several nieces and nephews; best friend and Masonic brother, Roger “Babe” Owen.
Memorial services were held Friday, March 24 at Central Funeral Home with Masonic rights. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to his best friend and Masonic brother, Roger “Babe” Owen and his friend Dennis Nisbett for your love and care during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Shriner's Children's Hospital, Attn: Shriners Hospitals for Children, PO Box 947765, Atlanta, GA 30394. Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Cunningham family, 931-723-7774.
Central Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.