Gary Ray Wilcox took his last breath on this earth and took flight to his Heavenly home on Nov.19, 2020.
He was born on Feb. 19, 1941 to the late Mack and Della Mae Gipson Wilcox of Dechard, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by twin sister, Doneta Crabtree and Magie Hill; two brothers, Fred Wilcox, and James Wilcox.
He is survived by his wife, Sally Butler Wilcox; son Michael Kent Wilcox; daughter, Keri Lynn Schaefer (Brian); two grandchildren, Simon Hudson, and Maggie Belle Schafer. He is also survived by one sister, Doris Minard of Jacksonville, Fla., and several nieces and nephews.
Gary started working at the age of ten at Duck’s Roller Rink and at Duck’s Pool Room. After graduation from Tullahoma High School, Gary and Sally married in 1964. Gary went to work at Wilson Sporting Goods until the strike on Feb. 29, 2001.
After retirement, Gary enjoyed keeping his grandchildren, doing yard work, and witnessing for Jesus. He was an ordained as a deacon at Grace Baptist Church and served as a deacon at Victory Baptist Church and Gospel Baptist Tabernacle Church. He is currently a member of Harmony Baptist Church. Gary was also active in church programs, including visitation programs, teaching adult Sunday school, teaching youth boys in Sunday school and Royal Ambassadors.
When he turned his life over to Jesus in 1978, he developed a passion for winning lost souls to the Kingdom of Christ.
The family would like to express their appreciation for the service of Avalon Hospice these last few months. Their compassion and professionalism were greatly needed and appreciated.
Services were conducted at Tullahoma Funeral Home Sunday, Nov. 22 with Rudy Wilkerson officiating. Also speaking were David Wall, Martin Nutter, and John Rush. The family held a private graveside following the service. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Gary’s memory to Harmony Baptist Church.
Tullahoma Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 25, 2020