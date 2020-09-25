Gary Thomas Murray, 68, of Estill Springs, departed this life on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Mr. Murray was born in Tullahoma to the late Thomas Murray and Doris Amelia Foster Murray on Jan. 5, 1952. Mr. Murray was a self-employed painter for approximately 30 years. His hobbies included model cars, puzzles and refinishing furniture. He will be dearly remembered by his family. In addition to his parents, Mr. Murray was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Dorian Murray, sisters; Carolyn Phillips, Martha Walls, and brothers; Marlin "Buck" Hardy and Steven Murray.
He is survived by his son, Travis Murray of Winchester, stepson, Cody Barfield of Estill Springs and sister, Linda Riddle of Tullahoma.
No services are scheduled.
Grant Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 27, 2020