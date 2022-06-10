Gary Wayne Boyd, 78, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at his home in Tullahoma. He was born March 14, 1944, in Lincoln County.
He moved to Tullahoma as a young child and lived the remainder of his life in Tullahoma. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, from 1966-1968. He is preceded in death by his parents; Nolan and Nellie (Storey) Boyd and his sister Nancy (Boyd) Duncan and his brother Larry Boyd. He is survived by his wife Virginia (Barr) Boyd, of 52 years, and his daughter Tracy (Scott) Karner, granddaughters Meg, Bess, and Ellie Karner. His sister Carolyn (Boyd) Arnold and step-son Troy Hindman and a host of friends.
Gary was a communicate of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church. He was a loyal and devoted fan of the Tullahoma Wildcats. He was known by many as "Bargain Boyd" when you needed to buy a vehicle by a trusted salesman, he was just the man to call, but really he was the man and friend you would call if you needed anything. He will be missed by his family dearly but we know he is healed in heaven.
Gary will be buried at Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please donate to Compassus Living Foundation, https://compassuslivingfoundation.org or St. Barnabas Building Fund.
Tullahoma News – June 12, 2022