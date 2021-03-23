Gene Maurice Welch, 80, of Asbury received his heavenly promotion on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Mr. Welch passed at the NHC nursing home in Tullahoma, after a brief stay following a lengthy battle with cancer. Funeral services will be conducted through the Manchester Funeral Home with burial following at the Asbury Cemetery.
Gene was born in Lincoln County in the Flintville community to James Hewel Welch of Flintville and Katie Pearl Welch. As one of nine children Gene grew up in the Asbury community and was a graduate of Coffee County Central High School. Gene was a veteran of the United States Air Force serving from 1960-1964. Upon leaving the service Gene became a licensed Electrician, working at Raines Lumber Company, becoming a partner of G&R Electric, Carrier Corporation, and finally from AEDC from which he retired in 2004 after thirty-one years of service. Gene married Mary Elizabeth Freeze of Manchester and together they had 6 children; Pamela Sue, Linda Sue, Daryl, Mark, Clay, and Sarah. Gene through different periods in the course of his life was a farmer who raised hogs and beef. He thoroughly enjoyed working in the garden and orchard and grew a significant portion of the food that he and his family ate. He was a hard-working man that was well liked and respected in the community serving as Asbury cemetery trustee for numerous years. Gene was a member and deacon of the Temple Baptist church, attended the Asbury Methodist Church, and numerous other community churches. Gene felt he was called to teach Sunday School and traveled where he felt the lord lead him. He was a devout man of faith and lived a life that reflected his dedication to the Lord.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, James Hewel and Katie Pearl; sisters, Zuleika June of Oklahoma City, Okla., and Marilyn Janice Terry of Munice, Ind.; brothers, Joe Welch of Manchester, and James (Jim) R. Welch of Asbury; children, Pamela Sue, Linda Sue, and Daryl, all of Manchester.
He is survived by brother Gerald (Jerry) Welch of San Antonio, Texas; sisters, Judy Bell of Summitville, Daphne Jane Fletcher of New Johnsonville, and Jennifer Stykes of Murfreesboro; children, Mark of Manchester, James (Clay) of Dover, and Sarah; grandchildren, Heather Grigsby, Colby Welch, Jessica Bevelacqua, Tyler and Shelby Cavendar, Drew Welch, Wesley Haggard, Katie Welch, Trystin Welch, Bray Marcom, and Elizalynn Welch.
Gene was a devout man of faith, beloved son, brother, father, grandfather and great grandfather, uncle and friend who will be sorely missed until that day when we will all meet again.
Manchester Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March, 24, 2021