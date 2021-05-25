Geneva Anita Martin, 68, of Scottsboro, Alabama, passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital. She was born in Skyline, Alabama on January 26, 1953 to the late Earl and Edna (Stubblefield) Clark. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 26 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 27 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Rev. Shirley Byrum officiating. Interment will follow at Rice Cemetery.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – May 26, 2021