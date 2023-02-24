Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
George David Utterback, of Manchester, formerly from Tullahoma, passed this life on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 at NHC in Tullahoma at the age of 88.
He born in Princeton, Indiana on August 8th, 1934. Mr. Utterback graduated from Princeton High School in 1952. He was active in football, basketball, baseball and track. After graduation he joined the Management Program of J. C. Penney Co. and worked in stores in Princeton, Bloomington, Leon, Iowa and Clinton, IN before retiring. In 1972 he moved with his family to Tullahoma where he and his wife opened a Ladies Ready-to-Wear store until 1988. He also worked for Dr. Richard Fishbien, and Top Rehab until he retired in 2003. He was member of First Baptist Church of Tullahoma for 51 years where he served as an Ordained Deacon, and served on several committees. He was a member of Prince Lodge 231 of Indiana Freemasons. George’s greatest joy besides spending time with his wife, were his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren! He loved rocking all the babies to sleep. He was an avid sports fan, and loved to play golf, and watch professional football, baseball, basketball and golf on TV. He also loved reading and studying his bible.
George was preceded in death by both his parents, his in-laws, his son, Terry, three sisters and one brother.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Edna, daughters Debbie Haywood, Kay Glasgow (R. D.) Cindy Wright (Kirby) and son Tom. He had 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Feb. 26 from noon to 2 p.m. at Kilgore Funeral Home, with the funeral following at 2 p.m. with Herb Hester presiding. Burial will immediately follow at the Rose Hill Memorial Gardens,
For those who wish, the family asks that donations in George’s memory be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital- 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Feb. 26, 2023
