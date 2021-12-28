George Donald “Don” Earle was born in 1941 in Winchester much to the chagrin of his older sister, Shirley. He died on Dec. 24, 2021, much to the dismay of his family and friends. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. with Winchester Church of Christ Minister Joseph Horton officiating. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers or other gifts, the family requests making a donation to the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center at www.vicc.org/giving.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 29, 2021