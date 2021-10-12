George Franklin Taylor, 80, of Winchester, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Bailey Manor in Manchester.  He was born Jan. 10, 1941 in Moore County to the late John Alton Taylor and Laura Mae Tipps Taylor. Funeral services were held Tuesday, Oct. 12 in Moore-Cortner Chapel. Interment followed at Franklin Memorial Gardens. Chris Davidson, Jerry Keller, Pat Martin, Tony Hasty, Steve Preston and Darrin Harrison served as pallbearers.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Oct. 13, 2021

To send flowers to the family of George Taylor, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.