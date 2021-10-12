George Franklin Taylor, 80, of Winchester, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Bailey Manor in Manchester. He was born Jan. 10, 1941 in Moore County to the late John Alton Taylor and Laura Mae Tipps Taylor. Funeral services were held Tuesday, Oct. 12 in Moore-Cortner Chapel. Interment followed at Franklin Memorial Gardens. Chris Davidson, Jerry Keller, Pat Martin, Tony Hasty, Steve Preston and Darrin Harrison served as pallbearers.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 13, 2021