George Kendall Powers, aka TaTa, He was born in Winchester on March 19, 1935 and departed life on November 1, 2022 surrounded by his family at his home in Winchester after battling a long illness that stole his memories and weakened his body, but strengthened his spirit. Visitation will be held on Sunday, Nov. 6 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Nov. 7 at 1 p.m. in the chapel at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Watson-North Memorial Park with military honors bestowed.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 6. 2022
