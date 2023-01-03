George Lee Hice

George Lee Hice

George Lee Hice, 94, of Tullahoma passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Franklin County, Tennessee, on Jan. 8, 1928, to the late Onmon and Florence Hise. George was a long-time member of New Center Grove Church of Christ, where he also has been a song leader for over thirty years. He also was a US Army Veteran serving in World War II.  George was a brick mason and continued to lay brick until he was eighty years old.  George and his wife, Florence enjoyed keeping foster children where they done so over a thirty-year period. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening, farming, and cutting wood. He devoted his life to being a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

