George Lee Hice, 94, of Tullahoma passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Franklin County, Tennessee, on Jan. 8, 1928, to the late Onmon and Florence Hise. George was a long-time member of New Center Grove Church of Christ, where he also has been a song leader for over thirty years. He also was a US Army Veteran serving in World War II. George was a brick mason and continued to lay brick until he was eighty years old. George and his wife, Florence enjoyed keeping foster children where they done so over a thirty-year period. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening, farming, and cutting wood. He devoted his life to being a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Jessie Florence Hice; one son, Dwight Hice; two brothers, Kenneth Hise and Tommy Hice; one sister, Jeannie Amaral; one granddaughter, Michelle Sears. He is survived by three sons, Jasper Hice (Tammy), Phillip Hice (Petie), and Ronnie Hice; two daughters, Mitzie Panter (David), and Penny Harrell; four brothers, Jim Hise, Parker Hise (Joretta), Joe Hice (Mary), and Charles Hise (JoAnn); ten grandchildren, Angela Crutchfield, Amy Bowyer, Lory Mason, Stephanie Davis, Tonya Hare, Julie Hill, Curtis Hice, Cortni Crowder, Jessica Sanders, and Brianna Harrell; 20 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; and a host of extended family and friends.
Funeral services was held Tullahoma Funeral Home on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 with Byron Lawrence officiating. Internment immediately followed in New Center Grove Cemetery in Estill Springs.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to New Center Grove Church of Christ cemetery fund. 7592 Old Tullahoma Road Estill Springs, TN 37330.
Tullahoma Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
