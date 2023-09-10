Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
George Overton Harris, 69, of Normandy passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at Unity Medical Center in Manchester.
George was born on May 21, 1954, in Coffee County, the son of the late M.R and Sammie Harris. He attended New Life Pentecostal Church in Normandy. George had a passion for farming, he loved taking care of cows and had a way of speaking to them that made them come up to him. He enjoyed all aspects of farming whether it was milking cows or bailing hay. He enjoyed helping others. In his younger years of life, he enjoyed going raccoon hunting, fishing, and frog gigging. The most important thing he enjoyed above everything was spending time with his precious grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
In addition to his parents, he preceded in death by his daughter, April Wingo; three brothers, Ronnie Harris, Martin Harris, and Robert Harris; one sister, Elizabeth Land. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Maxine Harris; two sons, George Harris (Beth) and Maddox Harris; one brother, Donnie Harris (Lynn); three sisters, Martha Boswell (Hubert), Frances Wright (Kenneth), and Kathy Womack (Dennis); six grandchildren, Erin Wingo (D.J), Braxton Wingo, Brianna Summers (Tyler), Ethan Wingo, Dakota Harris, and Shyann Harris; two great grandchildren, Hunter Lynn and Chanty Summers.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 2 p.m. at Tullahoma Funeral Home. Internment to immediately follow in Bethany Cemetery.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 10, 2023
