George Overton Harris, 69, of Normandy passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at Unity Medical Center in Manchester.

 George was born on May 21, 1954, in Coffee County, the son of the late M.R and Sammie Harris.  He attended New Life Pentecostal Church in Normandy. George had a passion for farming, he loved taking care of cows and had a way of speaking to them that made them come up to him. He enjoyed all aspects of farming whether it was milking cows or bailing hay. He enjoyed helping others. In his younger years of life, he enjoyed going raccoon hunting, fishing, and frog gigging. The most important thing he enjoyed above everything was spending time with his precious grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.

