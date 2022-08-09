Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
George Robert Frick, 79, of Winchester, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at St. Thomas Rutherford in Murfreesboro. He was born in Kansas City, Missouri on May 20, 1943, to the late Richard William and Frances Cordelia (Branch) Frick. Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m. in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Ray Gardner officiating. Interment will be at Franklin Memorial Gardens with military honors bestowed.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 10, 2022
