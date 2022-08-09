George Robert Frick, 79, of Winchester, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at St. Thomas Rutherford in Murfreesboro. He was born in Kansas City, Missouri on May 20, 1943, to the late Richard William and Frances Cordelia (Branch) Frick. Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m. in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Ray Gardner officiating. Interment will be at Franklin Memorial Gardens with military honors bestowed.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of George Frick, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 10
Visitation
Wednesday, August 10, 2022
12:00PM-2:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 10
Funeral Service
Wednesday, August 10, 2022
2:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.