George S. Cox of Tullahoma passed this life on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 at his residence at the age of 89. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced later.
Mr. Cox, a native of Campti, La., was the son of the late Ambrose and Virginia Perot Cox. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving during the Korean conflict. He enjoyed amateur radios and was a member of the Middle Tennessee Amateur Radio Society. He also enjoyed restoring and working on old vehicles.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Penny Cox; brothers, Carl, James, John, J.C. and Earl Cox and sisters, Mary Etta Williford and Betty Smith.
Mr. Cox is survived by sons, Glenn Robert Cox and his wife, Connie of Fayetteville, Kevin O. Cox of Estill Springs, Brian G. Cox and his wife, Roseanna of Madison, Ala., and Jason B. Cox and his wife, Andrea of Charlotte, N.C., eight grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren with one on the way. Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 16, 2020