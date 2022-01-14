George “Tommy” Brown, 72, of Moore County went to be with his heavenly father Sunday, January 9, 2022. He was born May 12, 1949, in Fayetteville, TN to the late George Diemer and Mary Lou (Bradford) Brown. Tommy was a member of Arbor Primitive Baptist Church of Lynchburg. He served as a Metro Councilman for over 35 years and deeply cared about serving the citizens of Moore County.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. -2 p.m. Friday, January 14th at Lynchburg Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. in the chapel with Brother Don Burkhalter officiating. Interment will follow at Lynchburg Cemetery.
Tommy is survived by his wife, Barbara Tucker Brown; daughter Tammy Morgan (Bobby); son, Nathan Brown (Andrena Cleek); and daughter Kayla Jackson (Chad); grandchildren, Alex Rossi (Vic), Tanner Brown, Jorden Brown (Ryan Huskey), Avery Jackson and Maddux Jackson; and great-grandson, Dominic Rossi; brother, Bobby Brown (Sara); niece, Tracy Deatherage.
In lieu of flowers, charitable donations can be made to the following organizations that Tommy cherished the most:
Metro Water Department-Moore County; Metro Moore County Fire Department, EMS, or Sheriff’s Department; Lynchburg Cemetery; Winchester Christian Academy
Visit our online guestbook at www.lynchburgfuneralhome.com.
Lynchburg Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 16, 2022