Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
George Verburg, Jr, 67, of Tullahoma, went to be with his Lord on August 15, 2023, at St. Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville.
George was born March 20, 1956, in Oskaloosa, IA to the late George and Christina Swaan Verburg. He was raised in Pella, IA having graduated from Pella High School class of 1975 and attended auto body trade school for two years before entering the work force. He gained employment with Vermeer and worked there for 35 years before retiring and worked an additional 3 years with Moore County Co-op. He relocated to Tennessee in 1997 and lived there until his passing.
In his free time, George enjoyed fishing (mainly crappie), loved attending and being active at his church, and his favorite activity was polishing his 1966 ½ black Ford Mustang that he had re-built from the ground-up and won many trophies at car shows.
He is survived by his loving wife of 10 years; Lavannah “Bonnie” Blosser Verburg of Tullahoma; children, Angela (Jason) Kroes of Pella, IA, David (Vanessa) Verburg of Colorado Springs, CO and Christina Steen of Pella, IA; grandchildren, Kayla (Cody) Keen, Travis (Sadie) Bouwman, Justen Sterk, Aundrea (Austin) Dart, Alexandra Steen, Tobey Steen and Emmalee Steen; great grandchildren, Jaeger, Adilyn, Jameson, Haizley and Aubrey; sister, Connie (Keith) Coffer of DeMotte, IN; brothers, John (Bonnie) Verburg of Pella, IA and Ted (Margie) Verburg of Wheatfield, IN; along with several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Friday, August 18, 2023, at Way of the Cross Church with Pastor Rudy Wilkerson officiating. Following services George’s body was sent to Pella, IA for burial at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Way of the Cross Baptist Church Building Fund by mail: 1340 Dinah Shore Blvd. Winchester, TN 37398.
Doak-Howell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.