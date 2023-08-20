Verburg obit.jpg

George Verburg, Jr, 67, of Tullahoma, went to be with his Lord on August 15, 2023, at St. Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville.

George was born March 20, 1956, in Oskaloosa, IA to the late George and Christina Swaan Verburg. He was raised in Pella, IA having graduated from Pella High School class of 1975 and attended auto body trade school for two years before entering the work force. He gained employment with Vermeer and worked there for 35 years before retiring and worked an additional 3 years with Moore County Co-op. He relocated to Tennessee in 1997 and lived there until his passing.

