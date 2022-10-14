Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
George W. Hyslip of Tullahoma passed this life on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 at Vanderbilt-Tullahoma Harton Hospital at the age of 95.
Services are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the service time.
Mr. Hyslip, a native of Prescott, Arizona, was the son of the late William Fred and Opal Mae Denton Hyslip. He was a WW II U S Army veteran and retired from Sverdrup Technology after 55 years of service. He was a very active member of the Bordeaux Primitive Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, traveling and being with family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Clintell Howard Hyslip; brothers, Delford and Franklin Hyslip and grandson, Blake Merkel.
Mr. Hyslip is survived by his wife, Darelene Hyslip of Tullahoma; children, Phillip Hyslip of Tullahoma, Suzy Hyslip of Hixson, John Shipman (Amy) and Perry Shipman (Bobbi), both of Boerne, Texas, Gloria Merkel (Bud) of San Antonio, Texas and Denise Phillips (Chris) of Devine, Texas; brother, William “Wig” Hyslip of Prescott, Ariz.; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, brother and sisters-in-law, extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made to a charitable organization of your choice.
