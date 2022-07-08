George William Shealy, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at NHC at the age of 91.
Mr. Shealy was born in Summerville, South Carolina to the late Jesse Malcom Shealy and Beulah Shealy. He served his country in the United States Air Force and went on to work as a Maintenance Supervisor for Micro Craft. Mr. Shealy was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Tullahoma, as well as the American Legion Post 43. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-mother, Stella Shealy; three sisters, Alma Cumalander, Mildren Turner, and Judy Cumalander; and one brother, Donald Shealy.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Rolman Shealy; one daughter, Melody Gillam and her husband Keith; three sisters, Frances Bower and her husband Bryan, Martha Jo Wicker, and Vivian Cameron; and one grandson, Kyle Gilliam.
Visitation for Mr. Shealy will be held on Saturday, July 9 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 1 to 3 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 3 p.m. with Tim McGehee officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Grace Baptist Church Building Fund, 1901 Ovoca Road, Tullahoma, TN 37388.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – July 10, 2022