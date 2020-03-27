George Winston Maxwell Jr, 98, of Winchester, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems Skilled Care. He was born in Jackson County, Alabama on March 23, 1922. The register book and memorial cards will be available under the carport of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 28. An attendant will be available to assist you. If you would like to send a Hug from Home, please call the funeral home at 967-2222. Graveside Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday March 28 at Walnut Grove Cemetery with Dr. Rev. Steve Angus officiating.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March 29, 2020