Gerald “Jerry” H. Janush, 85, of Belvidere passed away on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his family and friends. He was born on April 20, 1936, to the late Walter and Martha Fallon Janush in Hamtramck, Michigan. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. until p.m. at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Friday, Oct. 29 at 1 p.m. in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Chaplain Jerry Stewart officiating. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 27, 2021