Gerald Lee McKelvey, 56, of Tullahoma passed from this life on Monday, March 13, 2023, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Born in Augusta, Georgia on Aug.24, 1966, the son of Herbert and Betty Lee McKelvey. He was a member of Highland Baptist Church in Tullahoma. Gerald loved to go bowling, shoot pool, fishing, and enjoyed spending time with his friends from skills development. Gerald never let his disability stop him. He had such perseverance and inner strength and continued to fight battles in health and limitations that would crush many of us. He showed everyone what it was to be strong because strength is not just found in the biggest and toughest. He was a kind soul with such a heart of gold.
He is survived by his mother, Betty M. Glasner; two brothers, Doyle Wilkins (Denise) and Randall Wilkins; one sister, Tina Stewart; fur babies, Bear and Little man; all his beloved friends from skills development. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Joe and Pearl Lee; and his father, Herbert McKelvey.
Funeral service will be held at Tullahoma Funeral Home on Thursday, March 16 with Pastor Jim Norman officiating. Internment followed in Maplewood Cemetery.
Tullahoma News – March 19, 2023
