Geraldine Tucker Fanning, 80, of Lynchburg, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Lincoln County on July 19, 1940 to the late, Roy Clyde and Lucy Mae Hazelwood Tucker. A dedicated educator, she taught in Tacoma, Washington, Huntsville, Ala., and Tullahoma. She served on the Moore-County Public Library Board as well as the Riverbend Country Club Board in Shelbyville. Gerry was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Lynchburg, where she also volunteered and served as Past President of the First United Methodist Woman for the state of Tennessee, retiring from that position in 1984. She greatly enjoyed going golfing, playing piano, watching football and basketball, or watching The Game Show Network. She was strong willed and selfless, and loved her family dearly. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Wayne Tucker; brothers-in-law, Billy Fanning, and John Fanning; nephew, David Tucker; niece, Christina Tucker Kubik; and daughter-in-law, Shanda Carney Fanning.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Joe Fanning of Lynchburg; children, Wesley Fanning and Bret Fanning, both of Lynchburg; grandchildren, Landon Fanning, and Lydia Fanning, both of Tullahoma; daughter she never had, Marla Tucker Mitchell of Huntsville; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Funeral was held Friday, Jan. 22 at Lynchburg First United Methodist Church, with Dr. Bob Jared officiating. Interment followed at the Lynchburg Cemetery. Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 181 Majors Blvd, Lynchburg, TN 37352, 931-759-4552, www.jenningsmoorecortner.com.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 24, 2021