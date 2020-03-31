Geraldine Ward Bass, 78, of Decherd, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Erlanger Medical Center. She was born in Huntsville, Alabama on May 31, 1941. The family gathered Sunday, March 29 for graveside services at Franklin Memorial Gardens. If you would like to send a Hug from Home, you may send a message to the funeral home by phone (931-967-2222), text (931-580-2224), or email (info@moorecortner.com). 

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – April 1, 2020

