Gerry Lee Gass, 73, of Cowan, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems. A native of Franklin County, he was born in Sewanee on Oct. 28, 1948, to the late Jesse Lee and JoAnn (Beene) Gass. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 21 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at noon in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Ronnie Ray and Dan Jones officiating. Interment will be at Cowan Montgomery Cemetery.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – May 22, 2022
