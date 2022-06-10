Gerry Monroe Hambrick Sr., 74, of Winchester, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems.  He was born in Akron, Ohio on Jan. 19, 1948, to the late Clarence Monroe and Florence Elizabeth (Graham) Hambrick Sr. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Sunday, June 12 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home.  Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 13 at Goshen Cumberland Presbyterian Church with Rev. Richard Morgan and Rev. Charles Hughes officiating.  Interment will follow at Goshen Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – June 12, 2022

