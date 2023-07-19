bryant.jpg

Gilbert Michael Bryant, 73, of Lynchburg passed away from this life on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at his residence.

Mike was born on July 28, 1949, in Tullahoma the son of the late James and Lorene Bryant. He was a member of Lynchburg First Baptist Church. Mike devoted his life to teaching. He taught at Tullahoma City Schools for 30 years and after retiring he went on to teach at Motlow State Community College for several years. He loved to share his passion for history with others, which was exemplified through his career. In his younger years of life, he enjoyed raising cattle, traveling, and most importantly spending time with his grandchildren.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.