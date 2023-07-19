Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Gilbert Michael Bryant, 73, of Lynchburg passed away from this life on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at his residence.
Mike was born on July 28, 1949, in Tullahoma the son of the late James and Lorene Bryant. He was a member of Lynchburg First Baptist Church. Mike devoted his life to teaching. He taught at Tullahoma City Schools for 30 years and after retiring he went on to teach at Motlow State Community College for several years. He loved to share his passion for history with others, which was exemplified through his career. In his younger years of life, he enjoyed raising cattle, traveling, and most importantly spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Samuel Bryant and John Bryant; brother- in-laws, Bobby Barlett and Jerry Eller. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Rosemary Bryant; one son, Ben Bryant (Niki); one daughter, Samantha Bryant Bernard (Joel); three sisters, Jimmie Lee Eller; Villa Barlett Brock (Wade) and Pam Huff (David); sister-in-law, Jimmie Gail Bryant; three grandchildren, Ca leb Bryant, Ike Bernard, and Ida Bernard.
Funeral services were held at Tullahoma Funeral Home on Sunday, July 16. Internment followed in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Lynchburg First Baptist Church.
Tullahoma Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
