Gladys "Guss" Brownfield Kirchner, 93, passed away at home surrounded by family and pets Monday night Aug. 26, 2021.
Originally from Sandwich, Ill., Gladys moved with her husband to Manchester Tennessee in 1978 to be close to her daughter, grandson, and granddaughter. Always very active and independent she started working at various jobs while still just a child and most recently worked for over 20 years at St. Thomas Hospital in Rutherford County retiring finally at the age of 82. She loved her coffee, her animals, her friends, and her family. She especially enjoyed living on her own in the country watching the wildlife that lived on it and all the little creatures that wandered through it. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, her parents, her husband Patrick Kirchner, her son-in-law W.C. Powers, and her sister-in-law Karol Dewey. She is survived by her brother Ben Dewey Jr., her daughter Sandra Kirchner Powers, her son Kurt Kirchner and wife Milly, her two granddaughters Tamsen and Sasha, her grandson Jim, her three great-granddaughters Ashley, Allison and Rosalind, and great-grandson Xavian, her niece Kelli, her nephew Brad, and many other extended family members. Special thanks to the close friends who have been so supportive through the years.
The family requests that instead of flowers to please make a memorial donation to the Coffee County Humane Society. No public services will be held per the deceased wishes.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 25, 2021