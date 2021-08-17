Gladys "Pokey" Buck 69, of Clarksville passed Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro. She was born on June 16, 1951 in Tullahoma to the late James Jennings and Geraldine Berry. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one daughter, Tosheba Buck.
She leaves to cherish her memories husband, Oliver Buck of Clarksville; children, Steve (Tonia) Berry, Delicia Berry Wigfall, Chatina Berry, and Anthony Berry; brother, Roger (Adele) Berry; sister-in-law, Charlene (David) Corbett; brothers-in-law, Charles Allen (Stacy) Brown, Charles Edward (Patricia) Buck, Michael (Rosa) Shingles, Willie (Ruby) Buck and Freddie (Barbara) Buck; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Memorial Service will be held Saturday, Aug. 21 at 1 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Online condolences may be sent to www.weltonfuneralhome.com.
J.A.Welton & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 18, 2021