Glen Doyle Damron, 66, of Decherd, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021. He was born March 27, 1954, in Fayetteville to the late Bill and Joyce Damron. The funeral service was Saturday, March 27 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Pastor Bruce Gifford and Pastor Kelly May officiating. Interment was at Elora Cemetery with friends and family serving as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Camp Rain. Donations can be made here http://paypal.me/therainteencenter or checks/money orders can be mailed to: Camp Rain 1910 Sharp Springs Rd, Winchester, TN 37398.
Tullahoma News – March 31, 2021