Glenda Gipson Partin

Glenda Gipson Partin 

Glenda Gipson Partin, 75, of Winchester, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at her residence. 

A native of Franklin County, she was born on July 4, 1947, to the late Allen Gaston and Thelma (Barnes) Gipson.  Glenda was a 1965 graduate of Franklin County High School, serving as Class President and still enjoyed planning the class reunions.  She had been employed at AEDC for thirty-five years as a senior administrative assistant and was currently employed at Jacobs Technology as a CSP Data Specialist.  She loved to sing and established the Franklin County Chapter of the Sweet Adelines Barber Shop Quartet and was the Queen Mum of the Winchester Chapter of the Red Hat Society.  Glenda enjoyed traveling to places such as California, Alaska, Chicago, and Arizona, but her favorite travel destination was Destin, Florida.  But most of all, Glenda cherished the time spent with her family, especially her great-grandson, Sage.  In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant sister, Carol Linda Gipson; and sister, Greta Gipson. 

Service information

Sep 9
Visitation
Friday, September 9, 2022
5:00PM-8:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Sep 10
Funeral Service
Saturday, September 10, 2022
11:00AM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
