Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Glenda Gipson Partin, 75, of Winchester, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at her residence.
A native of Franklin County, she was born on July 4, 1947, to the late Allen Gaston and Thelma (Barnes) Gipson. Glenda was a 1965 graduate of Franklin County High School, serving as Class President and still enjoyed planning the class reunions. She had been employed at AEDC for thirty-five years as a senior administrative assistant and was currently employed at Jacobs Technology as a CSP Data Specialist. She loved to sing and established the Franklin County Chapter of the Sweet Adelines Barber Shop Quartet and was the Queen Mum of the Winchester Chapter of the Red Hat Society. Glenda enjoyed traveling to places such as California, Alaska, Chicago, and Arizona, but her favorite travel destination was Destin, Florida. But most of all, Glenda cherished the time spent with her family, especially her great-grandson, Sage. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant sister, Carol Linda Gipson; and sister, Greta Gipson.
Glenda is survived by her loving daughters, Stacie Partin, and Stephanie (Alex) Hiscock; grandchildren, Shelbie Rae Smith (Bailee Gill), Morgan Allen Hunter (Aiko McDowell), and Austin Brian Scharber; great-grandchildren, Sage Ransom, and Natalie Renae-Grace; devoted friends, Karen Herget, and Becky Painter; and several cousins and other friends and family.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Dr. David Elrod officiating. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 First Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398, (931)-967-2222, www.moorecortner.com.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 11, 2022
To send flowers to the family of Glenda Partin, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.