A graveside service for Glendon Lee Smith, 73, of Estill Springs was held Tuesday, Nov. 3 at Head of Hurricane in Moore County. Mr. Smith passed from this life on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Glendon was born Aug. 27, 1947 to the late Warner and Flora Smith. Glendon was a member of the Head of Hurricane Baptist Church in Moore County. He loved sports but he especially loved watching the Tennessee Vols, Tennessee Titans and Moore County Raiders. Glendon was employed for 39 years at Kroger in Tullahoma.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by one brother, Estel Smith and one, sister Opal Cates. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Dianne Smith; two sons, Eddie Smith (Tina) and Scott Smith (Maria) and granddaughter, Danielle Smith.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 4, 2020