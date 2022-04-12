Glenn Howard Fishe, of Manchester, passed this life on Saturday, April 9th, 2022 at the Health Care Center at Standifer Place in Chattanooga at the age of 82.
Mr. Fishe was born in Manchester to the late Robert E. and Nora Batey Fishe. He served his country in the United States Navy and went on to work as a Corrections Officer (Prison Guard) for 30 years at the Tennessee State Penitentiary in Nashville, TN. Mr. Fishe was an avid coin collector and loved to read about historical times and events. He could finish a book that would take some people months to read in a very short period of time and could answer just about any question you had about past wars and historical events.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Fishe was preceded by two brothers, James and Donald Fishe. He is survived by his daughter, Mary Kay Counts and her husband Tim; one brother, Carl Fishe; two sisters, Jeanette Montgomery and JoAnn Reeves; and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of Glenn’s life will be held on Thursday, April 14 at Kilgore Funeral Home in Tullahoma from 4 to 8 p.m.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – April 13, 2022