Glenna Jeanne Ridgway Bigger was born 98 years ago in the St. Louis area and departed this life on Flag Day, June 14, 2023, at Franklin Manor Assisted Living facility in Winchester. She lived most of her adult life in Tullahoma and Winchester.

She had a loving 60 year marriage with her husband, Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Ogden Bigger, before he passed 13 years ago. She raised three wonderful sons during this union. Daniel Joe Bigger, now deceased, Thomas Ridgway Bigger, residing in Hixson with his wife Janice Sons Bigger, and their third son Shevlin Brooks Bigger, now deceased as well. She had two grandchildren Daniel Huffman Bigger, and Natalie Bigger Davis. She is also survived by a dear brother Joseph Thomas Ridgway and three special nieces, Suzanne Shevlin Young, Paula Joe Ridgway-Elson and Cheri Ridgway Somraty.  Jeanne also had several beloved nieces and nephews.

