Glenna Jeanne (Ridgway) Bigger was born 98 years ago on Sept. 6, 1924 in St. Clair County, Illinois and departed this life on Flag Day, June 14, 2023, at Franklin Manor Assisted Living facility in Winchester.  She lived most of her adult life in Tullahoma and Winchester.  She was preceded in death by her parents Grover Carlisle and Mary Myrtle (Greene) Ridgway, and her older sister Helen Greene (Ridgway) Shevlin.

She had a loving 60-year marriage with her husband, Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Ogden Bigger, before he passed 13 years ago.  She raised three wonderful sons during this union.  Daniel Joseph Bigger, now deceased, Thomas Ridgway Bigger, residing in Hixson with his wife Janice (Sons) Bigger, and their third son Shevlin Brooks Bigger, also deceased.  She had two grandchildren Daniel Huffman Bigger, and Natalie (Bigger) Davis. She is also survived by a dear brother Joseph Thomas Ridgway and three special nieces, Suzanne (Shevlin) Young, Paula Jo (Ridgway) Elson and Cheri (Ridgway) Somraty.  Jeanne also had several beloved great nieces and nephews.

