Glinda Fay Francisco, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare-Harton at the age of 80.
Mrs. Francisco was born in Quebeck, TN to the late Roy and Ruby Lee Martin Shockley. During her life she worked as a clerk at Food Lion and was a former employee at Piggy’s Place and Dairy Queen. Mrs. Francisco also owned and operated the Tullahoma Fruit Market with her husband, Boyd Francisco, who preceded her in death, and was a member of Grundy Street Church of Christ. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Clata Worley, Lillian Hobbs, Wanda Miller, and Vivian Shockley; and one brother, Jim Shockley.
Mrs. Francisco is survived by three children, Karen Michelle Francisco, Melanie Whitson Marshall (L.D.), and Mike Whitson (Paula); seven grandchildren, Natasha Young, Jeremiah Davis, Joshua Davis, Sharon Brock, Shannon Moss, Haley Clark and Justin Clark; eight great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Linda Haston, Mary Slatton (Harley), and Ruby Howard (Melvin).
Funeral services were held Tuesday, Oct. 27 in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Stephen Bills officiating. Burial followed at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Kilgore Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News - Oct. 28, 2020