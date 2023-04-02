Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Gloria Lou Theresa Hawk, 87, of Tullahoma passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023, at Brookdale in Tullahoma.
Gloria was born on Feb. 23, 1936, in Lake Grove Township, Mahnomen County, Minnesota. The daughter of the late Martin and Thekla Mattson (Mattsen), she grew up as a farm girl, graduating from St. Agnes High School in St. Paul, Minnesota in 1954. She took religious vows with the School Sisters of Notre Dame in Mankato, Minnesota, with whom she began her teaching career. After leaving the convent, Gloria continued teaching until the early 2000s, retiring from Crestwood School District in Dearborn Heights, Michigan. She valued life-long learning, earning her Master’s Degree from the University of Michigan. Every Catholic parish she has been a member of has benefitted from her dedication to various ministries, especially as a musician, lector and minister to the sick and homebound. Most recently she has been a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Decherd and St. Paul’s in Tullahoma. She was an avid reader and enjoyed doing puzzles and various different crafts.
In addition to her parents, Gloria is preceded in death by her loving husband, Phillip Hawk; and twenty siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Erin Dawe; three stepsons, Cory Hawk, Christopher Hawk (Diane), and Robin Hawk (Marie); grandchildren, Lauren Dawe and William Dawe; step-grandchildren Theresa Grantland (Josh), James Hawk (Natasha), Rose Hawk, and John Hawk; and eleven step-great-grandchildren.
Funeral Mass was held Friday, March 31 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Decherd with Father Anthony Mutuku presiding. Interment followed in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma.
Tullahoma Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements
Tullahoma News – April 2, 2023
