Grady Boyd Martin, 64, of Winchester, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Grady was born on March 22, 1957 in Huntland to the late Fred Martin and Louise Sims Martin Payne. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, Nov. 7 at 2 p.m. in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Rev. Joe Plunkett officiating. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the http://gofund.me/9516914a.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 7, 2021